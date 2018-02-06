New London festival celebrates John Coltrane

Coltrane Culture, a brand new one-day festival dedicated to the music of John Coltrane, will take place in London, United Kingdom, on February 17. The event is supported using public funding by the Arts Council England and curated by British saxophonist Denys Baptiste, who released Late Trane, his tribute album to Coltrane, last summer.

Coltrane Culture will be held at various venues around the British capital city and feature live performances from such artists as Tomorrow’s Warriors, Evan Parker, and Gary Crosby. There will also be a special screening of the documentary Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary followed by a panel discussion and Q&A exploring his influence on today’s artists and culture, a DJ set by Blacktronica’s Charlie Dark playing an eclectic mix of Coltrane inspired music, free Hip-hop/Jazz inspired yoga and meditation sessions, and more.

“Many cultures still use music to evoke higher states of being, focusing the mind and body as a conduit to connect with the spirit,” says Baptiste in an official statement. “John Coltrane is considered by many as one of the world’s best Jazz musicians, who channeled music through the lens of the divine. His early career was hampered by addiction until 1957 when he experienced a dramatic spiritual awakening that changed both the course of his life and transformed Jazz on a global scale. The spiritual source of his music has inspired both musicians and listeners alike, making his Jazz truly timeless.”

For more information on Coltrane Culture, go to http://www.coltraneculture.co.uk/