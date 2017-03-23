New John Coltrane documentary gets U.S. release date

Abramorama will be handling North American theatrical distribution of the upcoming documentary Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary. The film is set for theatrical release in New York on April 14, with Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and additional cities to follow.

Abramarma has specialized in releasing music documentaries such as Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years, which grossed nearly $3 million last fall.

Abramorama calls Chasing Trane “the definitive documentary film about an outside-the-box thinker with extraordinary talent whose boundary-shattering music continues to impact ande influence people around the world.”

The documentary is written and directed by John Schneifeld, whose previous credits include music related documentaries The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006) and Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him?) (2010).

Deadline reports that Richard Abramowitz, president of Abramorama, stated: “I’ve been a fan of John Scheinfeld’s work for years, particularly his Harry Nillson film, and the opportunity to work with him on this exceptional piece about a man of unequaled gifts is, indeed, a privilege.”

Chasing Trane previously played to good notices at a number of festivals, including the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and DOC NYC in New York. The film features Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington voicing the saxophonist’s own words, and interviews with such figures as trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, President Bill Clinton and saxophonist Sonny Rollins.

For more information, go to http://www.coltranefilm.com/