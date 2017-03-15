Watch new documentary on the life of Bill Evans

Bill Evans: Time Remembered is a new documentary by filmmaker Bruce Spiegel on the life and music of pianist and composer Bill Evans. Its narrative moves chronologically, beginning with Evans’ childhood in New Jersey and culminating with details about his tragic death from drug addiction at the age of 51.

Bill Evans: Time Remembered helps capture the genius of the pianist through interview of musicians and family members as well as archival footage of Evans himself. The documentary features contributions by such artists as Jack DeJohnette, Tony Bennett, and Gene Lees.

Spiegel spoke of his admiration for Evans in a recent interview on NPR: “When you listen to some of the songs he plays, some of the intros that he plays, some of the long compositions, they’re emotionally wrought. They just take you to a different place than most piano players would go.”

Spiegel has worked on other jazz projects before. In 2012, he helped Hugh Masekela and Wynton Marsalis create a musical celebration of Nelson Mandela.

Bill Evans: Time Remembered is available to watch now on the film’s website. For more information, go to http://www.billevanstimeremembered.com/