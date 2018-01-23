Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

December 2017 Cover
September 2017 Issue

Lu Olutosin

Matt Micucci News January 23, 2018

Watch trailer for new film about Milford Graves

Watch trailer for new film about Milford Graves

A new documentary examining the life and music of drummer and percussionist Milford Graves will have its world premiere at this year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands, which runs from January 24 to February 4.

The movie, titled Milford Graves Full Mantis, is directed by Jake Meginsky and Neil Young. It is described as a portrait of the renowned jazz musician, “exploring his kaleidoscopic creative process and relentless curiosity.” Watch the trailer of Milford Graves Full Mantis below:

Milford Graves Full Mantis features never before seen material from Milford’s archive, performance footage spanning five decades, and unreleased electronic music by Graves, combined with an exclusive and unprecedented look into the brilliant mind of a living master. Co-director Meginsky began filming Graves and digitizing his personal archive in 2004. The documentary emerged out of their fourteen-year relationship. When co-director Young joined the project in 2015, the film had kicked into high gear.

Graves has performed internationally since 1964, both as a soloist and with such artists as Albert Ayler and Sonny Sharrock. His is regarded a founding pioneer of avant-garde jazz and remains one of the most influential figures in the evolution of the form.

For more information, go to the film’s kickstarted page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2087850014/milford-graves-full-mantis-feature-film

New documentary examines the life of Milford Graves

#documentary #film #International Film Festival Rotterdam #Milford Graves #Milford Graves Full Mantis

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Strings Attached Jazz Guitar Series Monthly Residence at Zinc Bar

Current Spotlights

2018 GRAMMY nominations: jazz and blues categories
Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×