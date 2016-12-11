Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1
Screen Shot 2016-08-04 at 5.37.48 PM

Matt Micucci News December 11, 2016

New book tells the story of jazz in the black community, 1945-1975

jazzcivil

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Record producer and jazz writer Bob Porter has written a new book titled Soul Jazz: Jazz in the Black Community, 1945-1975, which compiles a history of jazz and its inception in the black community in the period from the end of World War II until the end of the Vietnam War.

souljazzA press release states that “previous histories reflect the perspective of an integrated America yet the United States was a segregated country in 1945. The black audience had a very different take on the music and that is the perception explored in Soul Jazz.”

 

Porter has produced over 200 albums of jazz and blues music with such labels as Savoy Records and Atlantic Records. He has worked with such artists as saxophonists Rusty Bryant and Sonny Stitt, guitarist Billy Butler and pianist Junior Mance.

He has also written for various publications on the subject of jazz as well as liner notes for more than three hundred albums on jazz and blues.

Soul Jazz is available on Amazon.com

souljazz2

#Bob Porter #Soul Jazz

© 2016 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

Current Spotlights

jaco
ellintonstrayhorn
lipumarussell
johncoltrane2

300x300-Mondavi-Center-Jazziz-1

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

© 2016 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×