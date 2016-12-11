New book tells the story of jazz in the black community, 1945-1975

Record producer and jazz writer Bob Porter has written a new book titled Soul Jazz: Jazz in the Black Community, 1945-1975, which compiles a history of jazz and its inception in the black community in the period from the end of World War II until the end of the Vietnam War.

A press release states that “previous histories reflect the perspective of an integrated America yet the United States was a segregated country in 1945. The black audience had a very different take on the music and that is the perception explored in Soul Jazz.”

Porter has produced over 200 albums of jazz and blues music with such labels as Savoy Records and Atlantic Records. He has worked with such artists as saxophonists Rusty Bryant and Sonny Stitt, guitarist Billy Butler and pianist Junior Mance.

He has also written for various publications on the subject of jazz as well as liner notes for more than three hundred albums on jazz and blues.

Soul Jazz is available on Amazon.com