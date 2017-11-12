New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15

A new documentary on guitarist Bill Frisell will screen at NYC DOC, America’s largest documentary festival, at Cinepolis Chelsea, New York City, New York, on November 15. Entitled Bill Frisell, a Portrait, the film is described as an “intimate character portrait” on the guitarist, which features an eclectic list of musicians, including Jack DeJohnette, Paul Simon, and Bonnie Raitt. Frisell will attend the screening, alongside Emma Franz, who directed the documentary.

Watch the trailer of Bill Frisell, A Portrait below:

This year, DOC NYC runs November 9-16 at the IFC Center, Cinepolis Chelsea, and the SVA Theatre. The 8th annual festival will showcase a number of documentaries about music. Other titles include: The Beatles, Hippies and Hells Angels: Inside the Crazy World of Apple by Ben Lewis, David Bowie: The Last Five Years by Francis Whately, and Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars by Lili Fini Zanuck.

For more information, go to http://www.docnyc.net/