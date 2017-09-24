Menu
     
Matt Micucci News September 24, 2017

New album features Ella Fitzgerald with the London Symphony Orchestra

Someone to Watch Over Me, a new album featuring digitally remastered vocal tracks from Ella Fitzgerald’s original Decca and Verve recordings paired with newly orchestrated and arranged performances by the London Symphony Orchestra, will be released on Verve on September 29.

Two of the tracks on the album, “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” will feature Louis Armstrong. Vocalist Gregory Porter duets with Fitzgerald on one of the tracks, “People Will Say We’re In Love,” from the Broadway musical Oklahoma.

Someone to Watch Over Me is part of Verve’s celebrations of Ella Fitzgerald’s centenary; the First Lady of Song was born on April 25, 1917.

The tracklist of Someone to Watch Over Me covers the period from 1950 to 1961 with such songs as “With a Song in My Heart,” “Misty,” “Bewitched,” and “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.” Listen to the title track, “Someone to Watch Over Me,” from the new album in the player below:

