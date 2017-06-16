Menu
     
June 2017
Matt Micucci News June 16, 2017

National Endowment for the Arts names 2018 Jazz Masters

The 2018 recipients of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Masters award have been announced. The award comes with a $25,000 prize and is widely recognized as the highest honor for jazz in the United States.

The newest recipients of the award are: pianist, composer, and educator Joanne Brackeen; guitarist, composer, and educator Pat Metheny; vocalist Dianne Reeves; and club owner, producer, and artistic programmer Todd Barkan.

“The NEA Jazz Masters represent the very pinnacle of talent, creativity, innovation, and vision,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu in an official statement. “We look forward to celebrating these four new Jazz Masters and their many contributions to jazz.”

The new class will be inducted at a tribute event and ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2018. The NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert will be free and open to the public. It will also be streamed online.

For more information, go to https://www.arts.gov/

