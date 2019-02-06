Natalie Cole – “Inseparable”

Natalie Cole, daughter of famed jazz singer Nat King Cole, was born on this day (February 6) in 1950. “Inseparable,” today’s Song of the Day, comes from her 1975 album of the same name. Spurred by the popularity of the title track and the single “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” the album rocketed to the top of the pop and R&B charts, earning Cole two Grammy Awards along the way, including that year’s award for Best New Artist. It would eventually become Cole’s first gold-certified album.

The vocalist, known for her soul-suffused voice and heartfelt exaltations of love, died on the final day of 2015 in Los Angeles.