Nat King Cole – “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66”

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and in America, that means it’s one the busiest travel day of the year, as family members from far-flung cities try to get back home. To help make those commutes easier, we’re providing you with one of the greatest travel songs ever: “Route 66,” performed by the legendary Nat King Cole.

The song — which highlights stops along the famous Chicago-to-Los Angeles highway — was written in 1946 by jazz pianist and actor Bobby Troup. Later, it would be made famous by artists ranging from Cole and Chuck Berry to John Mayer and the Rolling Stones.

Whether you’re traveling near or far, by plane or car, safe travels, everyone!