Nancy Wilson – “This Girl Is a Woman Now”

Vocalist Nancy Wilson, whose supple voice, natural ability as a storyteller and willingness to cross musical boundaries made her a sensation in the jazz and pop worlds, was born on this day in 1937. Her most famous recordings — including the chart-topping hits “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” “Guess Who I Saw Today” and our Song of the Day, “This Girl Is A Woman Now” — bring out the best in her effortless vocalism and narrative flair. Wilson died on December 13, 2018. In this article, we remember her legacy through her music.