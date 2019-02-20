Nancy Wilson – “This Girl Is a Woman Now”

Vocalist Nancy Wilson, whose supple voice, natural ability as a storyteller and willingness to cross musical boundaries made her a sensation in the jazz and pop worlds, was born on this day in 1937. Her most famous recordings — including the chart-topping hits “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” “Guess Who I Saw Today” and our Song of the Day, “This  Girl Is A Woman Now” — bring out the best in her effortless vocalism and narrative flair. Wilson died on December 13, 2018. In this article, we remember her legacy through her music.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

