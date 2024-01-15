Nailah Hunter, Eddie Henderson, Contemporary Records & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

New Nailah Hunter Video: Los Angeles-based harpist, multi-instrumentalist and composer Nailah Hunter has shared the video for the song “Bleed,” a single from her new debut album, Lovegaze, released via Fat Possum. Watch it via the player below. The video for “Bleed” was filmed by Dillon Howl at El Matador State Beach in Malibu, edited by Hayoan of America and stars dancer Kearian Giertz. “Capturing the essence of profound human emotion through silent movements has always captivated me, and watching dancers effortlessly do so has been a source of admiration and envy,” shares Hunter via an official statement. “In creating the visual accompaniment for ‘Bleed,’ a song that delves into the depths of heartbreak, I sought to mirror the intensity of total surrender.”

American Fiction Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Out Now: Sony Music Masterworks has released award-winning composer Laura Karpman’s original score music written for Cord Jefferson’s boldly hilarious film, American Fiction. The movie follows a novelist named Monk as he confronts issues of race, identity and his own artistic commodification. Karpman was initially inspired by the protagonists’ namesake, Thelonious Monk, crafting a piano-heavy soundscape with slightly off-kilter flourishes to match the film’s darkly humorous tone.

Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds Series 2024 Releases: Craft Recordings and Acoustic Sounds have announced twelve vinyl and hi-res digital releases throughout 2024, as part of their Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds series. These reissues will include albums from Art Pepper, Shelly Mann & His Men, Harold Land, Hampton Hawes, Howard McGhee, Prince Lasha Quintet, Ben Webster, Helen Humes and Sonny Rollins. The complete series is available for pre-order, with release dates beginning February 23 with Art Pepper Quintet’s 1960s album, Smack Up.

New Albums

Roger Lin, Exploitation Suite (self-released): Taiwanese guitarist Roger Lin explores his complicated relationship with New York City, where he is based, on his latest album, Exploitation Suite. Here, his compositions are performed by two different rhythm sections and in a variety of ensemble choices, including a solo guitar piece, a three-part suite for guitar and piano quartet, and a selection of pieces for saxophone and guitar quartet.

Lisa Hilton, Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slipper): Lisa Hilton’s new album, Conicidental Moment, features nine original compositions and two cover tunes laced throughout with rich blue tones augmented by modal flights. Showcasing Hilton’s expressive touch on the piano, the album also spotlights her chemistry with her quartet mates, Igmar Thomas on trumpet, Luques Curtis on bass, and Rudy Royston on drums and percussion.

Joseph Branciforte and Theo Bleckmann, LP2 (Greyfade): LP2 is the sophomore release from vocalist Theo Bleckmann and electronic musician/producer Joseph Branciforte. Marking an elegant evolution of their shared musical language, the album alloys Bleckmann’s otherworldly vocals with Branciforte’s extended electronic palette and detailed production with renewed textural invention and greater compositional scope.

Lau Noah, A DOS (self-released): A DOS is a new genre-blurring collection of original duets by Catalan singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Lau Noah with many of her friends and heroes from the worlds of roots, jazz and global music. The album includes collaborations with such great artists as Jacob Collier, Jorge Drexler, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Gaby Moreno, Chris Thile and more.

Live Music and Festival News

NJPAC Celebrates Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra: On February 8, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will celebrate the close friendship between Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with a one-night-only event. The concert will feature Christian McBride as Musical Director and an all-star lineup of vocalists, including Aloe Blacc, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paula Cole, Bettye LaVette, Rachael Price and Brian Stokes Mitchell. More here.

GroundUp Music Festival, February 2-4: The GroundUp Music Festival will return for its eighth edition at the Miami Beach Bandshell on February 2-4. The eclectic lineup of artists slated to perform at the music event includes nightly sets from the host band Snarky Puppy, joined by special guests. Other acts include Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time, Nate Wood debuting his solo project dubbed fOUR, Marcus Strickland and the debut U.S. performances by Polish bassist Kinga Głyk and Mexican bassist/singer Fuensanta. More here.

Eddie Henderson at NYC’s Smoke Jazz Club: Celebrated trumpeter Eddie Henderson will celebrate the release of his eponymous PBS-TV documentary film Uncommon Genius, released on February 2024, with a special world premiere screening and conversation on February 7 at New York City’s Smoke Jazz Club. The event will be followed by four nights of Henderson leading his Quintet on February 8-11. More here.

Ron Carter and Corcoran Holt Will Serve as 2024 DC Jazz Festival’s Artists-in-Residence: The DC Jazz Festival has announced that NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter and bassist Corcoran Holt will serve as the 2024 DC Jazz Festival’s Artists-in-Residence. The aim of the Artist-In-Residence program, part of DC Jazz Festival Education, is to foster deeper connections between artists, DC Jazz Festival and the jazz community. During the residency, artists serve as guest curators, collaborate with other artists, participate in master classes and interviews, and support DC Jazz Festival Education community engagement activities. More here.

Featured photo by Dillon Howl.

