Myra Melford and All-Star Ensemble Craft Music Inspired By the Power and Possibility of Cy Twombly’s Singular Works of Art

While serving as a cryptographer in the U.S. Army during the early 1950s, the artist Cy Twombly made a practice of drawing in the dark, a variation on the surrealists’ automatic writing technique. It became a way for Twombly to shake loose the rules he’d been taught at institutions like Boston’s School of the Museum

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!