Musical Allusions and Intimate Dialogues: Hillai Govreen’s Journey in Sound

In this episode of "Jazziz Not What You Think," we embark on a melodic journey with the exceptionally talented clarinetist, saxophonist, and composer, Hillai Govreen. Her debut album, "Allusions," recorded in the midst of the 2020 pandemic, takes us on a musical voyage through stories and emotions. Teaming up with pianist Nitsan Kolko, Hillai's unique piano-clarinet instrumentation creates an intimate musical dialogue that weaves together spontaneous improvisation and profound compositional thought. Their duet evokes a sense of nostalgia and a longing for distant landscapes, painting vivid soundscapes that resonate with listeners. Join us as we delve into Hillai's musical influences, her experiences collaborating with international artists, and her journey from classical piano to mastering the clarinet. Discover the captivating world of Hillai Govreen and her enchanting debut album that brings ancient fables to life through the power of music. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqZxc6a8XdY