Music from the Magazine Playlist: July 2019

Melissa Aldana (Photo: Courtesy The Kurland Agency)
Our July 2019 digital issue, which is available to subscribers now, is chock full of some of the coolest summer reading around. In it, you’ll find in-depth articles on pianist Patricia Barber’s pursuit of a jazz-classical hybrid, journalist Mark Stryker’s newly published history of the Detroit jazz scene and pianist Eric Reed’s long-awaited comeback album. And that’s not to mention a review of Earth, Wind & Fire frontman Philip Bailey’s new jazz album, which finds the falsetto-toned vocalist in the company of jazz greats like Robert Glasper and Casey Benjamin.
Plus, we’ve got a stunning new feature on rising-star saxophonist Melissa Aldana, whose new album draws inspiration from the life and work of Frida Kahlo. That, plus a foodie’s guide to the Newport Jazz Festival (written by former New York Times jazz critic Nate Chinen) and a track-by-track breakdown of Fabian Almazan’s new album This Land Abounds with Life, which includes musical tributes to the Cuban countryside and the Florida Everglades. What’s more, we’ve got reviews of the latest albums by Alex Sipiagin, Mark Dresser, John Dokes, Anne Mette Iverson and Romain Collin.
Code Cool
Patricia Barber
Smash
Martha’s Prize
Eric Reed
Everybody Gets the Blues
Once In A Lifetime
Philip Bailey
Love Will Find A Way
Music on My Mind
Fabian Almazan Trio
This Land Abounds with Life
Acceptance
Melissa Aldana
Visions
For You
Alex Sipiagin
Nofo Skies
Gloaming
Mark Dresser Seven
Ain’t Nothing but a Cyber Coup & You
Eleanor Rigby
John Dokes
True Love
Within a Diapason
Anne Mette Iversen’s Ternion Quartet
Invincible Nimbus
Overflow
Romain Collin
Tiny Lights…