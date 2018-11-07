Music from the Magazine: November 2018

This playlist brings you the best music from our November 2018 issue, featuring new works by vibraphonist Stefon Harris, drummer Rudy Royston, pianist Aaron Parks, vocalists Mark Winkler and Cheryl Bentyne and many more.

If you like the way this issue sounds, you’re going to love how it looks and feels. Subscribe now to receive four JAZZIZ print issues per year, full of illuminating articles, award-winning photography and expert editorial. Plus, you’ll receive instant access to our archive of back issues, album reviews, podcasts and videos.

After all, you’re a serious jazz fan, and you deserve an immersive jazz media experience. That’s what JAZZIZ does best.

Listen on: