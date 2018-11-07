Music from the Magazine: November 2018

This playlist brings you the best music from our November 2018 issue, featuring new works by vibraphonist Stefon Harris, drummer Rudy Royston, pianist Aaron Parks, vocalists Mark Winkler and Cheryl Bentyne and many more.
If you like the way this issue sounds, you’re going to love how it looks and feels. Subscribe now to receive four JAZZIZ print issues per year, full of illuminating articles, award-winning photography and expert editorial. Plus, you’ll receive instant access to our archive of back issues, album reviews, podcasts and videos.
After all, you’re a serious jazz fan, and you deserve an immersive jazz media experience. That’s what JAZZIZ does best.
- Go
Stefon Harris and Blackout
Sonic Creed
- Chasin Kendall
Stefon Harris and Blackout
Sonic Creed
- Dat Dere
Stefon Harris and Blackout
Sonic Creed
- Flatbed Buggy
Rudy Royston
Flatbed Buggy
- Hourglass
Rudy Royston
Flatbed Buggy
- Twirler
Rudy Royston
Flatbed Buggy
- Devil May Care
Cheryl Bentyne and Mark Winkler
Eastern Standard Time
- The Best Is Yet To Come
Cheryl Bentyne and Mark Winkler
Eastern Standard Time
- Small Planet
Aaron Parks
Little Big
- Mandala
Aaron Parks
Little Big
- Voyager (Live)
Lonnie McFadden
Live at the Green Lady Lounge
- What a Wonderful World
Lonnie McFadden
Live at the Green Lady Lounge
- What?!
Allison Miller and Carmen Staaf
Science Fair
- Skyway
Allison Miller, Carmen Staaf
Science Fair
- Doubtless
Jure Pukl
Doubtless
- Doves
Jure Pukl
Doubtless
- Spring Song
John Abercrombie
Open Land
- Speak Easy
John Abercrombie
Open Land
- Live & Let Die
Denny Seiwell Trio
Boomerang
- Pharaoh’s Dance
Charles Pillow
Electric Miles
- Birdsongs for Eric
Diane Moser
Birdsongs
- Deja Vu (Live)
Eva Novoa’s Ditmas Quartet
Live at I Beam
- The 408 Special
Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
Ain’t It Grand?
- Sometime Ago
Greg Burrows
Tell Your Story
- Beehive
Ivan Baryshnikov Quartet
Journey
- People Get Ready
Lewis Porter
Beauty & Mystery
- Angel Eyes
Margo Rey
The Roots of Rey
- Your Words
Michael Sarian and The Chabones
Leon
- Jazzmashin
Sasha Mashin
Outsidethebox
- Secrets in the Wood and Stone
Noshir Mody
A Burgeoning Consciousness
- In Between the Blue and Green
The Richard Shulman Group
Turned Into Lemonade
- Ocean Drive
Jan Hammer
Seasons Pt. 1
- El Matador
Tribu
El Matador
- Say It With a Kiss
Solitaire Miles
The Chicago Jazztets
- A Sound
Nicole Mitchell
Maroon Cloud
- The Nearness of You
Camille Thurman
Waiting for the Sunrise
- Metropolis
Lao Tizer Band
Songs from the Swinghouse
- Red Hot Jazz
Maggie Herron
A Ton of Trouble