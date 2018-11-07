Music from the Magazine: November 2018

This playlist brings you the best music from our November 2018 issue, featuring new works by vibraphonist Stefon Harris, drummer Rudy Royston, pianist Aaron Parks, vocalists Mark Winkler and Cheryl Bentyne and many more.

If you like the way this issue sounds, you’re going to love how it looks and feels. Subscribe now to receive four JAZZIZ print issues per year, full of illuminating articles, award-winning photography and expert editorial. Plus, you’ll receive instant access to our archive of back issues, album reviews, podcasts and videos.

After all, you’re a serious jazz fan, and you deserve an immersive jazz media experience. That’s what JAZZIZ does best.

Listen on:

  1. Go
    Stefon Harris and Blackout
    Sonic Creed
  2. Chasin Kendall
    Stefon Harris and Blackout
    Sonic Creed
  3. Dat Dere
    Stefon Harris and Blackout
    Sonic Creed
  4. Flatbed Buggy
    Rudy Royston
    Flatbed Buggy
  5. Hourglass
    Rudy Royston
    Flatbed Buggy
  6. Twirler
    Rudy Royston
    Flatbed Buggy
  7. Devil May Care
    Cheryl Bentyne and Mark Winkler
    Eastern Standard Time
  8. The Best Is Yet To Come
    Cheryl Bentyne and Mark Winkler
    Eastern Standard Time
  9. Small Planet
    Aaron Parks
    Little Big
  10. Mandala
    Aaron Parks
    Little Big
  11. Voyager (Live)
    Lonnie McFadden
    Live at the Green Lady Lounge
  12. What a Wonderful World
    Lonnie McFadden
    Live at the Green Lady Lounge
  13. What?!
    Allison Miller and Carmen Staaf
    Science Fair
  14. Skyway
    Allison Miller, Carmen Staaf
    Science Fair
  15. Doubtless
    Jure Pukl
    Doubtless
  16. Doves
    Jure Pukl
    Doubtless
  17. Spring Song
    John Abercrombie
    Open Land
  18. Speak Easy
    John Abercrombie
    Open Land
  19. Live & Let Die
    Denny Seiwell Trio
    Boomerang
  20. Pharaoh’s Dance
    Charles Pillow
    Electric Miles
  21. Birdsongs for Eric
    Diane Moser
    Birdsongs
  22. Deja Vu (Live)
    Eva Novoa’s Ditmas Quartet
    Live at I Beam
  23. The 408 Special
    Glenn Crytzer Orchestra
    Ain’t It Grand?
  24. Sometime Ago
    Greg Burrows
    Tell Your Story
  25. Beehive
    Ivan Baryshnikov Quartet
    Journey
  26. People Get Ready
    Lewis Porter
    Beauty & Mystery
  27. Angel Eyes
    Margo Rey
    The Roots of Rey
  28. Your Words
    Michael Sarian and The Chabones
    Leon
  29. Jazzmashin
    Sasha Mashin
    Outsidethebox
  30. Secrets in the Wood and Stone
    Noshir Mody
    A Burgeoning Consciousness
  31. In Between the Blue and Green
    The Richard Shulman Group
    Turned Into Lemonade
  32. Ocean Drive
    Jan Hammer
    Seasons Pt. 1
  33. El Matador
    Tribu
    El Matador
  34. Say It With a Kiss
    Solitaire Miles
    The Chicago Jazztets
  35. A Sound
    Nicole Mitchell
    Maroon Cloud
  36. The Nearness of You
    Camille Thurman
    Waiting for the Sunrise
  37. Metropolis
    Lao Tizer Band
    Songs from the Swinghouse
  38. Red Hot Jazz
    Maggie Herron
    A Ton of Trouble

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON