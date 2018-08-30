Much Sought-After “Peanuts” Soundtrack Out for the First Time on October 5

Craft Recordings will release for the first time ever the much sough-after soundtrack from the iconic Peanuts animated TV special It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, on October 5. The album features music by the Grammy Award winning composer-performer Vince Guaraldi and some of the most iconic tracks in pop culture, including the instantly recognizable "Linus and Lucy," as well as the languid, lyrical "Great Pumpkin Waltz."



It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown followed the astounding popularity of Charles M. Schultz's Peanuts comic strip and the first two successful Peanuts TV specials, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Brown's All-Stars. The 25-minute special debuted on October 27, 1966 with a phenomenal 49 percent audience share.



The CD package for It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Music from the Soundtrack) includes a new introduction from the TV show's executive producer Lee Mendelson and insightful liner notes by Derrick Bang, Peanuts historian and author of Vince Guaraldi at the Piano. The album will also be made available on digital media.



"This is the quintessential Vince Guaraldi for our Peanuts' specials... some of his best atmospheric jazz," Mendelson shares. "Vince's score carries the gang with the autumn leaves, through the scary and the cold Halloween night. The music comforts the indomitable faith of Linus, still waiting for his hero since 1966 - forever in our ear, hearts and memories."



"Guaraldi had a strong sense of how music could - and should - be employed to maximize the viewing audience's emotional response," writes Bang. "[He] emphatically established the Peanuts 'musical personality' with this third outng and all subsequent prime-time special owed much to the groovin' atmosphere that is so prevalent in Great Pumpkin."

Featured photo provided by Craft Recordings.

