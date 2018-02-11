Menu
     
Matt Micucci News February 11, 2018

Mono test pressing of John Coltrane’s iconic album for sale on eBay

The mono test pressing of saxophonist and composer John Coltrane’s iconic album A Love Supreme is being sold on eBay right now. The album was originally released in 1965 on Impulse! Records. It became Coltrane’s best-selling record as well as one of the most celebrated jazz albums of all time.

This A Love Supreme mono test pressing is listed in “VG condition, with A-77 A and A 77-B etched in the deadwax, a Van Gelder Stamp on both sides, and housed in a generic sleeve.” The record is currently listed at $19,000, or you can make an offer at https://www.ebay.com/itm/John-Coltrane-A-Love-Supreme-original-mono-Test-Pressing-LP-/332539356941?hash=item4d6ce3e70d

 

