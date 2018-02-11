Mono test pressing of John Coltrane’s iconic album for sale on eBay

The mono test pressing of saxophonist and composer John Coltrane’s iconic album A Love Supreme is being sold on eBay right now. The album was originally released in 1965 on Impulse! Records. It became Coltrane’s best-selling record as well as one of the most celebrated jazz albums of all time.

This A Love Supreme mono test pressing is listed in “VG condition, with A-77 A and A 77-B etched in the deadwax, a Van Gelder Stamp on both sides, and housed in a generic sleeve.” The record is currently listed at $19,000, or you can make an offer at https://www.ebay.com/itm/John-Coltrane-A-Love-Supreme-original-mono-Test-Pressing-LP-/332539356941?hash=item4d6ce3e70d