Monika Ryan | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

The latest episode of our JAZZIZ Podcast is an insightful conversation with singer/songwriter Monika Ryan, renowned for her masterful rendition of classics and celebrated for her own original compositions. Her recently released 14th album, Playfully, is her heartfelt homage to the rich tapestry of jazz history, featuring eleven original compositions reflecting her zest for life and creating a symphony of positivity that is impossible to resist.

With a signature style that seamlessly blends the elegance of the past with the pulse of the present, Monika’s artistry is a testament to her exceptional ability to bridge musical eras. In addition to talking about her latest recording, we find out more about her journey in music and some of the mentors who have helped her along the way, tracing her evolution to becoming a powerhouse performer.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Monika Ryan via the player below. Her new album, Playfully, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

