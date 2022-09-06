Miles on Miles: Jason Miles on His Role in Shaping the Sound of Miles Davis’ Tutu

An autobiography by Jason Miles provides an eyewitness account of his role in shaping the sound of Miles Davis’ Tutu. At the recommendation of drummer Lenny White, Marcus Miller hired synth master Jason Miles to work with his band Jamaica Boys in 1984. Miles supplied the electronic programming for the funky, contemporary outfit, bringing his

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!