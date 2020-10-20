Miles Monday: Potash Twins

Ezra and Adeev Potash are hosts of Bravo’s new digital series Beats + Bites with the Potash Twins. They are dedicated food adventurers and internationally known jazz recording artists. Their 2017 Travel Channel miniseries Southern Road Trip with The Potash Twins was produced in2017 by Bizarre Foods star Andrew Zimmern.

View episodes from Beats + Bites with The Potash Twins here. And read their recipe for Chicken Tikka below:

POTASH TWINS CHICKEN TIKKA

1 cup basmati rice

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

jalapeno pepper, minced 1 clove of garlic, minced

tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons turmeric

2 teaspoons black pepper 2 teaspoons curry powder 2 teaspoons cumin

teaspoons garam masala 2 teaspoons paprika

cups tomato puree 1 cup heavy cream

Store-bought pizza dough, very fun and easy to cook on cast iron skillet with butter and green onion Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons plain thick yogurt, for garnish (optional) Parsley, chopped for garnish

Step 1: First, start the rice. Place the rice in a pot 2 cups of water. Season with salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer. Cook for 20 minutes, then allow to rest (or follow ratio and cooking instructions on the package). Alternatively, use a rice cooker.

Step 2: Meanwhile, cut the chicken into 1-inch pieces, season with salt and pepper. Brown chicken on both sides in a skillet over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and reserve to a plate.

Step 3: Prep the vegetables – chop onion, jalapeno and garlic. Melt butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, jalapeno and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes, scraping to incorporate the fond from the browned chicken.

Step 4: Once cooked, add all of the spices and toast with the onions for a minute. Pour in tomato puree. Bring to a simmer, and then add the heavy cream. Simmer on low heat until sauce reduces, about 15 minutes.

Step 5: Add the chicken to the sauce and let the flavors marry for about 10 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, make the pizza dough naan.

Step 6: Season the sauce with the lemon juice. Serve over basmati rice and garnish with yogurt, if using, and parsley.