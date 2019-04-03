Miles Davis – “Solar”

Miles Davis recorded his famous track “Solar” for the album Walkin’ on this day (April 3) in 1954. The song, a unique take on the traditional blues progression, would go on to become one of Davis’ most popular recordings and a universal jazz standard. (The first few measures of the tune’s melody were even inscribed on Davis’ tombstone in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.) The album was attributed to Miles Davis’ All-Stars, and a Hall of Fame ensemble it was, featuring J.J. Johnson on trombone, Lucky Thompson on tenor saxophone, David Shchildkraut on alto sax, Horace Silver on piano, Percy Heath on bass and Kenny Clarke on drums.