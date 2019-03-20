Miles Davis Sextet – “Someday My Prince Will Come”

On this day (Mach 20) in 1961, Miles Davis recorded the track “Someday My Prince Will Come” for an album of the same name at Columbia’s 30th Street studios in New York City. The album is exceptional on many counts, but among the most noteworthy and alluring aspects of this project is that it marks the final recorded collaboration between Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

The saxophonist, who a year earlier embarked on one last European tour with Davis, would leave the sextet shortly after this session wrapped. Following Coltrane’s departure, Davis’ sextet went through a number of saxophonists — including Jimmy Heath, Sonny Stitt, Hank Mobley — before finally settling on Wayne Shorter, who would become an integral member of the trumpeter’s Second Great Quartet.