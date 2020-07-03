Miles Davis, Oscar Peterson, Whitney Houston & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Note-Worthy

Lost Miles Davis Septet Album Out Soon: Miles Davis’ The Lost Septet is out July 31 via Sleepy Night Records. The album documents a live performance from November 5, 1971, with Davis leading a septet featuring Gary Bartz, Keith Jarrett, Michael Henderson, Ndugu Leon Chancler, James Mtume Foreman and Charles Don Alias. Though he never recorded with this particular lineup, he toured Europe with it in 1971. The Lost Septet‘s concert took place at Vienna’s Wiener Konzerthaus and was only previously broadcast on radio.

William Parker 10-CD Box Set Release Date Moved to January 2021: Due to production delays related to COVID-19, William Parker’s upcoming box set, Migration of Silence Into and Out of the Tone World (Volumes 1-10) will now be released in January 2021. The set will be released in a 10-CD deluxe clamshell box set with extensive accompanying booklets via Parker’s own Centering Records imprint, distributed by AUM Fidelity. The release is also set to correspond with a long-anticipated biography of the multi-instrumentalist/poet/composer from Cisco Bradley, which will be released around the same time and is entitled Universal Tonality: The Live and Music of William Parker.

Petition to Name Montreal Metro Station After Oscar Peterson Launched: A petition for renaming a métro station in Montreal after legendary Montreal-native Oscar Peterson has been launched. The petition was started by Montrealer Naveed Hussain, who writes on change.org that renaming Lionel-Groulx métro station after Oscar Peterson “allows Montreal to celebrate the legacy of a man who has proudly represented our city on the international stage and allows our city to celebrate the beautiful cultural diversity and representation that Black Montrealers bring to our city.”

35th-Anniversary Vinyl Edition of Whitney Houston’s Debut Album Announced: Legacy Recordings and Vinyl Me, Please, in conjunction with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, have announced the 35th anniversary 2-LP vinyl collector’s edition of the self-titled debut album of Whitney Houston. The 2LP deluxe vinyl package produced by Vinyl Me, Please includes heavyweight color vinyl and a premium gatefold jacket, housed in a foil-stamped slim case box. The 180-gram peaches and cream swirl color vinyl set features the original album alongside the first U.S. pressing of Whitney Dancin’ Special, previously only released in Japan in 1986. The anniversary edition includes a 40-page hardcover photo and lyric book with new essays.

Genevieve Artadi Shares New Single: Genevieve Artadi has shared “Godzillaaa,” featuring Real Bad Man. This is the latest single and music video from her upcoming album, Dizzy Strange Summer. The song brings Artadi’s take on a synthy, urban sound to the streets of Tokyo, Japan, as she sings feelings of betrayal and the desire to be free from someone. Dizzy Strange Summer is due out July 17 on Brainfeeder and we included it on our list of 10 albums out this month that you need to know about.

The Gig: Live Music & More

Event to Celebrate Cuban Musical Heritage, July 18-19: Cultural organizers from the U.S. and Canada have come together with the Instituto Cubano de la Musica in Cuba to celebrate the Cuban musical heritage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The star-studded lineup of “A Concert for Cuba” will feature such artists as Oscar Hernandez, Arturo O’Farrill, Miguel Zenón, Dionne Warwick, Tom Morello and many more. “A Concert for Cuba” is scheduled to take place on July 18-19. Live and pre-recorded content will be available to through a variety of channels, both within and outside of Cuba. For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE.

The Festival Guide

TD Toronto Jazz Festival Announces Summer Concert Series: The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has announced a weekly Summer Concert Series, which will air every Friday from July 3 to August 28 on JAZZ.FM91. The series will highlight some of the best musicians of Toronto, Canada, and partially fill the void left by the cancellation of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival due to the global pandemic. “Over the nine weeks, you’ll hear multiple generations of musicians, from internationally acclaimed veterans to emerging artists – outstanding instrumentalists and vocalists whose music includes bebop, Cuban, Caribbean, blues and soul traditions,” said Artistic Director Josh Grossman via a press release.

2020 Guinness Cork Jazz Canceled: Ireland’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has announced the cancelation of its 2020 edition, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement on its official website reads: “We know that this announcement will be disappointing for music fans, artists, publicans and the wider Cork community but their health and safety is our number one priority. We look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable Festival in 2021.”

New Release Cheat Sheet

Sun of Goldfinger, Congratulations To You (Screwgun)

Much of the music on Congratulations To You comes from the first concert David Torn, Tim Berne and Ches Smith performed together as Sun of Goldfinger. Together, these world-class improvisers create dynamic in-the-moment music, roaming freely among wide-ranging musical zones.

Julian Shore, Where We Started (Tone Rogue)

Where We Started is pianist Julian Shore’s introspective new album. On his third release as a leader, he leads an ensemble featuring Dayna Stephens, Ben Monder, Caroline Davis, Edward Perez, Colin Stranahan, and Oded Tzur.

Jorge Roeder, El Suelo Mio (self-released)

Jorge Roeder’s El Suelo Mio is a ravishing album of solo double-bass that taps into his jazz virtuosity and his deeply felt Peruvian roots. Songs on the album range from originals to vintage Latin songs and jazz classics.

