Miles Davis – “My Funny Valentine (Live)”

On this date in 1964, trumpeter Miles Davis performed a concert at the Philharmonic Hall of Lincoln Center in New York City. Joining him was a quintet that featured George Coleman on tenor saxophone, Ron Carter on bass, Tony Williams on drums and a 23-year-old Herbie Hancock on piano. The concert was recorded for future release, becoming My Funny Valentine: Live in Concert and Four & More, both on the Columbia label. We present the title cut from the former album as our Song of the Day.

The concert was noteworthy for several reasons. Not only did it mark Hancock’s debut as a performer at the Philharmonic, but it also served as Coleman’s final performance with the Miles Davis Quintet. After this concert, the sax chair would be filled first by Sam Rivers and, soon after, Wayne Shorter.