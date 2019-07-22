Miles Davis – “Gone”

Miles Davis’ timeless album Porgy and Bess, featuring arrangements of the 1935 George Gershwin opera of the same name, began recording on this day (July 22) in 1958. The album came at a pivotal point in Miles’ career, with the trumpeter swiveling away from the fast-paced, harmonically intricate chord progressions of bebop toward a more elemental style based on modes: extended, drone-like vamps in which a single chord might stretch across an entire section of melody. The album is also the second collaboration between Miles and Canadian composer Gil Evans, whose arrangements added further depth and vivacity to Gershwin’s original score.