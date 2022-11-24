Mike Miller | The JAZZIZ Podcast #8

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Mike Miller was born into a musical family and learned to play bass before switching to the guitar as his primary instrument of choice. Since then, variety has been a keyword of his acclaimed career, whether collaborating with such greats as Chick Corea, Gino Vannelli and Boz Scaggs or leading his own fascinating projects. The latest of these is Trust, which marked his first album as a leader in many years. Featuring rich original compositions, stellar improvisations and prowess of interplay and technique, Trust also finds Miller alongside many talented artists and showcases many aspects of his creative personality.

Listen to our conversation with Mike Miller via the player below. His new album, Trust, is available now on Blue Canoe Records. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

