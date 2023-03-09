Mike Clement | The JAZZIZ Podcast #20

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In the latest episode of our JAZZIZ Podcast, we speak with Mike Clement, a fiery up-and-coming jazz guitarist, originally from the West coast of Canada and currently based in New Orleans. Upon his relocation to the birthplace of jazz, Clement quickly became a much sought-after sideman, performing with different bands at countless venues and festivals in various styles and genres. Last year, Clement released his debut album as a bandleader, Unfinished Business, which reimagines the classic ’60s jazz organ trio sound on a set of originals and reimagined classics. The record is also a fine showcase of his bold, exuberant sound, as well as his passionate improvisation.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with guitarist Mike Clement via the player below. Clement’s debut album, Unfinished Business, is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

