Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017

Blue Maqams

Matt Micucci Review December 28, 2017

Michael Wolff – Zenith

REVIEW: Michael Wolff - Zenith

Michael Wolff – Zenith (Indianola)

Having recently beat cancer after a several-year battle, veteran pianist Michael Wolff shares every ounce of pain, fear, hope and triumph on Zenith, his first solo-piano collection in a 25-year discography. “I decided to not try to be anything hip or modern or put any outside pressure on myself,” he stated in a recent interview about the album in Eponymous Review. “I just picked the material and sat at the piano and let it fly.”

The cathartic results of this philosophy are on full display. Wolff creates a seamless flow with colorful arrangements that mainly clock in under four minutes, complementing five original compositions with spirited takes on iconic jazz and Great American Songbook pieces. He also reveals an unexpected influence with a soulful cover of indie folkster Sufjan’s Stevens’ haunting 2003 gem “Flint.”

Wolff artfully balances freewheeling improvisation on brisk-paced tunes with the thoughtful beauty of his ballad playing. His frenetic, percussive original “The Doc,” and snappy, lighthearted rolls through Jerome Kern’s “All the Things You Are” and John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps” contrast with the introspection of “Cry Me a River,” “Too Long at the Fair” and “Polly,” a sweetly understated tribute to his wife, actress Polly Draper.

The pianist also grafts his own imaginative melodicism onto a Sonny Rollins classic with the clever mashup “Madimba/St. Thomas,” and adds a bit of wit by vocalizing playfully on his soulful strut through “Makin’ Whoopee.” True to its title, Wolff’s 14-track offering takes him to new creative heights, the depth of his artistry intensified by events of recent years.

Jonathan Widran

#Indianola #Michael Wolff #Zenith

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Ken Wiley

Current Spotlights

Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

Strings Attached Jazz Guitar Series Monthly Residence at Zinc Bar

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×