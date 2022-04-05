Michael Weiss, “Persistence” (Cellar Live)

As jazz composers continue to develop and expand compositional formats, their endeavors sometimes leave listeners wondering where the tune leaves off and the improvisations begin. Not so with veteran pianist Michael Weiss’ compositions. Unlike many of today’s trendy and enigmatic “through-composed” pieces, Weiss’ tunes sound like tunes — easy on the ears and deceptively basic. 

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!