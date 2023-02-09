Michael Varverakis | The JAZZIZ Podcast #16

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Michael Varverakis is a foremost guitarist and composer. Michael Roberts, in his recent piece on JAZZIZ Magazine, also defined him as “a performer who takes pride in his eclecticism.” Having spent much of his professional career forging his reputation as part of the acoustic duo Four Hands, he recently reinvented himself on a one-two punch of recently-released albums that find him playing solo and on electric guitar. Songs from My Blue Guitar from 2021 and Wonderland from 2022 reflect a musical exploration of sound and space that is joyful, reflective and melodious. We talk about this and more in our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with the artist.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with guitarist Michael Varverakis via the player below. Songs from My Blue Guitar and Wonderland are available now. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

