Michael Sarian & The Chabones, “Your Words,” from Léon (ZOHO)

Canadian-born, Argentine-raised trumpeter and composer Michael Sarian presents his septet, the Chabones, on his ZOHO Music debut, Léon. The album features original compositions that incorporate South American rhythms, electronic sounds, rock beats and stellar playing from the New York City-based group.

The song “Your Words” is a sonic narrative that weaves together various rhythmic and melodic influences with seamless efficiency, switching tempos, meters, colors and moods like a well-crafted drama. As a composer, Sarian approaches the tune from various historical angles. If you listen closely enough, you can hear references to Third Stream, bossa nova, early fusion, the West Coast “cool” sound and more. For all of the song’s variability, however, it remains a remarkably strong foundation for some thrilling improvisation and group interplay.

