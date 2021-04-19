Michael Mayo: ‘Bones’ (Mack Avenue)

Still in his early 20s, singer-composer Michael Mayo has developed his own lush, neo-soul sound that adroitly showcases his clear tenor, which glides over luxuriant clouds of his multi-tracked vocals. On the mostly wordless “Stolen Moments” (not to be confused with the Oliver Nelson tune), Mayo layers more than 250 of his own voice parts to stir up five-minute cocktail that combines elements of jazz vocal groups, contemporary psychedelic soul, the heavenly harmonies of the Beach Boys and even a dash of doo-wop.

As a lead singer, Mayo exhibits preternatural command in range and phrasing. He brings to mind a more disciplined Frank Ocean. Mayo sprinkles in vocalese with aplomb, and when he unleashes his falsetto, which he does sparingly, it adds a jolt of delight.

Producer Eli Wolf wisely highlights Mayo’s voice, undergirding it with tasteful instrumental work by a drummer, keyboardist and bassist that Mayo has known since high school and his tenure at the New England Conservatory of Music, where got his jazz education. The young man can write, too. Bones showcases 11 originals, each with a smooth, finely wrought melody, which provide sturdy vehicles for the hypnotic swirl of his singing. A handful of tunes — most notably “The Way” “Another Love” and “8 20 20” — could be pop hits in waiting.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

You have read 1 out of 5 free articles this month!
To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month.

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!