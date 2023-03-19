Michael League and Bill Laurance: Off the Leash


Snarky Puppy bandmates Michael League and Bill Laurance have enjoyed making music together for nearly 20 years. When the opportunity to record as a duo arose, they leapt at the chance. Michael League is a hard man to pin down. When we connect via Zoom a week before Christmas, the bassist and composer had just

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz