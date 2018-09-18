Michael Brecker Ultimate Playlist

Outside of John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins, few tenor saxophonists have had such a profound influence on the direction of modern jazz than Michael Brecker. His unique approach to phrasing and harmonics has become the lingua franca of saxophonists around the globe, and the impact he made during his far-too-short lifetime has extended beyond the borders of jazz into pop, funk, rock and beyond.
- Some Skunk Funk
The Brecker Brothers
The Brecker Brothers
- Funky Sea, Funky Dew
The Brecker Brothers
Don’t Stop the Music
- East River
The Brecker Brothers
Heavy Metal Be-Bop
- Time Out of Mind
Steely Dan
Gaucho
- Cityscape
Ogerman & Brecker
Cityscape
- Syzygy
Michael Brecker
Michael Brecker
- My One And Only Love
Michael Brecker
Michael Brecker
- Escher Sketch (A Tale Of Two Rhythms)
Michael Brecker
Now You See It … (Now You Don’t)
- Doctor Sax
Michael Franks feat. Michael Brecker
The Camera Never Lies
- African Skies
Michael Brecker
Tales From the Hudson
- Cabin Fever
Michael Brecker
Tales from the Hudson
- Operator
The Manhattan Transfer
The Manhattan Transfer
- Delta City Blues
Michael Brecker
Two Blocks from the Edge
- Arc of the Pendulum
Michael Brecker
Time Is of the Essence
- Brexterity
Michael Brecker
Wide Angles
- Tumbleweed
Michael Brecker
Pilgrimage