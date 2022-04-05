Melissa Aldana, “12 Stars” (Blue Note)

Tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana’s star has been rising for years, building on an advancing artistic promise. She delivers fully on that promise with her Blue Note debut 12 Stars, a thing of intelligence, beauty and expressive probity. 12 Stars is also a prime example of work carefully honed during, and partly due to, pandemic forces.

