Melissa Aldana, “12 Stars” (Blue Note)

Tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana’s star has been rising for years, building on an advancing artistic promise. She delivers fully on that promise with her Blue Note debut 12 Stars, a thing of intelligence, beauty and expressive probity. 12 Stars is also a prime example of work carefully honed during, and partly due to, pandemic forces.Dealing with her own COVID-era demons — in solitude after a broken relationship and nurturing a deepening interest in the tarot — Aldana channeled her creative energies into this conceptually cohesive song set. Aptly, the emotional temperament is often introspective, but always in motion and fired by a certain restless impulse involving interval leaps and innate questions posed within the musical fabric. Aldana brings a refreshing and unhurried musicality to her soloing, drawing on intentionality and lyricism over showboating. Echoes of Wayne Shorter’s harmonic sensibility figure into her playing. But she continues to develop a personal sound, standing apart from the usual tenor influences. She’s also in great collaborative company here, particularly with talent-deserving-wider-recognition Lage Lund. The Danish guitarist commands a bold yet sensitive voice on his instrument, represented here in his limber, clean-toned playing and luminous production and co-writing gifts with Aldana. Bassist Pablo Menares and drummer Kush Abadey supply a painterly solidity in the rhythm section, and superlative pianist Sullivan Fortner also lends his assured hand. Clearly, though, Aldana is the protagonist, dishing up a densely packed solo in album-opener “Falling,” easing into tango mode on “Intuition,” paying homage to Toni Morrison with “The Bluest Eye” and embodying the dusky, balladic and Shorter-esque aura of “Emilia.” Attention is paid to the dramatic arc of the album’s sequencing, as when the energetic, up-thrusting motion of the penultimate tune, “Los Ojos de Chile,” segues into the brief closer, “12 Stars.” In this graceful sigh of a finale, the musical tilt descends into a state of rest. Clearly, Aldana’s star has artfully risen. —https://open.spotify.com/album/3DFIvcm119lRoa5NxyiBDC?si=2MNdqQF5QFOyhRfylwBudg