Melanie De Biasio to release her new album on October 6

Belgian singer and multi-instrumentalist Melanie De Biasio is set to release her new album, Lilies, through Le Label / Play It Again Sam on October 6.

This upcoming nine-track album is described in an official press release as an “up-tempo, entrancing introduction to a collection of tracks that ventures to stimulate both lyrically and musically whilst enticing the listener into an expressive and atmospheric environment.”

Lilies follows De Biasio’s 2014 album No Deal and her 25-minute opus “Blackened Cities” from 2016. “For me, Lilies has a darkness, but it’s also luminous,” De Biasio explains. “After my experiences with No Deal and ‘Blackened Cities,’ I just wanted to retreat to a cave with my Pro-Tools, my computer, and my cheap 100 Euro Shure SM-58 microphone. … I was in this room where there was no light, no night or day at all, no heat. Very uncomfortable. But I felt free. I was happy to have this feeling.”

For more information, go to http://www.melaniedebiasio.com/