Meet the 2024 Jazz GRAMMY Nominees

From young jazz innovators to established greats. Here are the nominees from the 2024 GRAMMYs, including for the debuting Best Alternative Jazz Album category. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Best Jazz Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative jazz recordings.
“Movement 18′ (Heroes)”
Jon Batiste
“Basquiat”
Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live)”
Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not For Me”
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight”
Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
For Ella 2 (One River)
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In (Edition)
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine (Nonesuch/Warner)
Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins (Outside In)
Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
The Source (PIAS)
Kenny Barron
Phoenix (Whirlwind)
Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn (Empire)
Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change (Mack Avenue)
Billy Childs
Dream Box (Modern)
Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo (Warner)
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension (Nonesuch/Warner)
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Basie Swings The Blues (Candid)
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Olympians (Modern)
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions (Jazz Workshop)
Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
Quietude (Candid)
Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks (Resonance)
Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana (Jazz Heads)
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa (Sunnyside)
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 (Miel)
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Alternative jazz recordings.
Love In Exile (Verve)
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion (Brainfeeder)
Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree (Edition)
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano (Henry House/Culture Collective)
Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim (Working Girl)
Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure (BMG)
Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched (AWAL)
Laufey
Holidays Around The World (RCA)
Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive (Columbia)
Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 (Yellow Sound)
(Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new contemporary instrumental recordings.
As We Speak (Béla Fleck)
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming (GroundUP)
House Of Waters
Jazz Hands (evosound)
Bob James
The Layers (Blue Note)
Julian Lage
All One (Edition)
Ben Wendel
