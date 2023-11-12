Meet the 2024 Jazz GRAMMY Nominees

From young jazz innovators to established greats. Here are the nominees from the 2024 GRAMMYs, including for the debuting Best Alternative Jazz Album category. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Best Jazz Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative jazz recordings.

“Movement 18′ (Heroes)”

Jon Batiste

“Basquiat”

Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (Live)”

Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

“But Not For Me”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

“Tight”

Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

For Ella 2 (One River)

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard (Palmetto)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In (Edition)

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine (Nonesuch/Warner)

Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins (Outside In)

Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

The Source (PIAS)

Kenny Barron

Phoenix (Whirlwind)

Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn (Empire)

Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change (Mack Avenue)

Billy Childs

Dream Box (Modern)

Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo (Warner)

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension (Nonesuch/Warner)

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues (Candid)

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Olympians (Modern)

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions (Jazz Workshop)

Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Quietude (Candid)

Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks (Resonance)

Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana (Jazz Heads)

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa (Sunnyside)

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 (Miel)

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Alternative jazz recordings.

Love In Exile (Verve)

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion (Brainfeeder)

Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree (Edition)

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano (Henry House/Culture Collective)

Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book (Blue Note)

Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim (Working Girl)

Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure (BMG)

Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched (AWAL)

Laufey

Holidays Around The World (RCA)

Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive (Columbia)

Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 (Yellow Sound)

(Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new contemporary instrumental recordings.

As We Speak (Béla Fleck)

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming (GroundUP)

House Of Waters

Jazz Hands (evosound)

Bob James

The Layers (Blue Note)

Julian Lage

All One (Edition)

Ben Wendel

