Meet the 2022 Jazz GRAMMY Nominees

Young jazz innovators, crossover artists, torch-bearing beboppers and recently departed jazz legends are among the nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Find out who was nominated in the jazz and contemporary instrumentalist categories in the list below (as well as a couple of jazz-centric entrants in the Record and Album of the Year fields). The televised GRAMMY ceremony will air on CBS on Monday, January 31, in Los Angeles.
Album of the Year
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
- Montero – Lil Nas X
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
- evermore – Taylor Swift
- Donda – Kanye West
Record of the Year
- I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
- Freedom
Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
- drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- “Sackodougou”
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
- “Kick Those Feet”
Kenny Barron, soloist
Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
- “Bigger Than Us”
Jon Batiste, soloist
Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
- “Absence”
Terence Blanchard, soloist
Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
- “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”
Chick Corea, soloist
Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Generations
The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler
Nnenna Freelon
- Flor
Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
Jon Batiste
- Absence
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band LIVE
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Live At Birdland!
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- Dear Love
Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band
- Swirling
Sun Ra Arkestra
- Jackets XL
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story
Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency
Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Double Dealin’
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- The Garden
Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo
Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Mark Lettieri