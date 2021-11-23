Meet the 2022 Jazz GRAMMY Nominees

Young jazz innovators, crossover artists, torch-bearing beboppers and recently departed jazz legends are among the nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Find out who was nominated in the jazz and contemporary instrumentalist categories in the list below (as well as a couple of jazz-centric entrants in the Record and Album of the Year fields). The televised GRAMMY ceremony will air on CBS on Monday, January 31, in Los Angeles.

Album of the Year

 

  • We Are – Jon Batiste
  • Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
  • Montero – Lil Nas X
  • Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
  • evermore – Taylor Swift
  • Donda – Kanye West

Record of the Year

  • Lady Gaga Las Vegas Residency to Feature Jazz ShowsI Still Have Faith In You
    ABBA
  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Leave The Door Open
    Silk Sonic

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

  • “Sackodougou”
    Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
    Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
  • “Kick Those Feet”
    Kenny Barron, soloist
    Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
  • “Bigger Than Us”
    Jon Batiste, soloist
    Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
  • “Absence”
    Terence Blanchard, soloist
    Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
  • “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”
    Chick Corea, soloist
    Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • Generations
    The Baylor Project
  • SuperBlue
    Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
  • Time Traveler
    Nnenna Freelon
  • Flor
    Gretchen Parlato
  • Songwrights Apothecary Lab
    Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
    Jon Batiste
  • Absence
    Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
  • Skyline
    Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  • Akoustic Band LIVE
    Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
  • Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
    Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

  • Live At Birdland!
    The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
  • Dear Love
    Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
  • For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
    Christian McBride Big Band
  • Swirling
    Sun Ra Arkestra
  • Jackets XL
    Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

 

  • Mirror Mirror
    Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
  • The South Bronx Story
    Carlos Henriquez
  • Virtual Birdland
    Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
  • Transparency
    Dafnis Prieto Sextet
  • El Arte Del Bolero
    Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

 

  • Double Dealin’
    Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
  • The Garden
    Rachel Eckroth
  • Tree Falls
    Taylor Eigsti
  • At Blue Note Tokyo
    Steve Gadd Band
  • Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
    Mark Lettieri

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!