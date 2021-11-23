Meet the 2022 Jazz GRAMMY Nominees

Young jazz innovators, crossover artists, torch-bearing beboppers and recently departed jazz legends are among the nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Find out who was nominated in the jazz and contemporary instrumentalist categories in the list below (as well as a couple of jazz-centric entrants in the Record and Album of the Year fields). The televised GRAMMY ceremony will air on CBS on Monday, January 31, in Los Angeles.

Album of the Year



We Are – Jon Batiste

– Jon Batiste Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

– Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

– Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

– Doja Cat Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

– H.E.R. Montero – Lil Nas X

– Lil Nas X Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

– Olivia Rodrigo evermore – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Donda – Kanye West

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

ABBA Freedom

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Best Improvised Jazz Solo



“Sackodougou”

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah) “Kick Those Feet”

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Kenny Barron, soloist Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios) “Bigger Than Us”

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

Jon Batiste, soloist Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists) “Absence”

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Terence Blanchard, soloist Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet) “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations

The Baylor Project

The Baylor Project SuperBlue

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Nnenna Freelon Flor

Gretchen Parlato

Gretchen Parlato Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Absence

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba Akoustic Band LIVE

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland!

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart Dear Love

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band

Christian McBride Big Band Swirling

Sun Ra Arkestra

Sun Ra Arkestra Jackets XL

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés The South Bronx Story

Carlos Henriquez

Carlos Henriquez Virtual Birdland

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Transparency

Dafnis Prieto Sextet

Dafnis Prieto Sextet El Arte Del Bolero

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album