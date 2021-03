Meet the 2021 Jazz GRAMMY Nominees

Genre-defying instrumentalists, vanguard vocalists and jazz legends are among the nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Find out who was nominated in the jazz and contemporary instrumentalist categories (and which artist made the cut for “Album of the Year”) in the list below. The televised GRAMMY ceremony will air on CBS on March 14, under COVID-19 restrictions. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will serve as host.

Album of the Year



“Chilombo” —Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3″ — Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Best Improvised Jazz Solo



GUINEVERE

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: Axiom

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist Track from: Axiom PACHAMAMA

Regina Carter, soloist

Track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)

Regina Carter, soloist Track from: Ona (Thana Alexa) CELIA

Gerald Clayton, soloist

Gerald Clayton, soloist ALL BLUES

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)

Chick Corea, soloist Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade) MOE HONK

Joshua Redman, soloist

Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

ONA

Thana Alexa

Thana Alexa SECRETS ARE THE BEST STORIES

Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez MODERN ANCESTORS

Carmen Lundy

Carmen Lundy HOLY ROOM: LIVE AT ALTE OPER

Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band WHAT’S THE HURRY

Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

ON THE TENDER SPOT OF EVERY CALLOUSED MOMENT

Ambrose Akinmusire

Ambrose Akinmusire WAITING GAME

Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science HAPPENING: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD

Gerald Clayton

Gerald Clayton TRILOGY 2

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade ROUNDAGAIN

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

DIALOGUES ON RACE

Gregg August

Gregg August MONK’ESTRA PLAYS JOHN BEASLEY

John Beasley

John Beasley THE INTANGIBLE BETWEEN

Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band SONGS YOU LIKE A LOT

John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band DATA LORDS

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

TRADICIONES

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra FOUR QUESTIONS

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra CITY OF DREAMS

Chico Pinheiro

Chico Pinheiro VIENTO Y TIEMPO – LIVE AT BLUE NOTE TOKYO

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola TRANE’S DELIGHT

Poncho Sanchez

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album