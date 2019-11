Meet the 2020 GRAMMY Jazz Nominees

The 62nd Grammy Awards are set to take place on January 26 (viewers can tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. to catch the awards ceremony). And in the jazz category, established heavyweights and ascendant newcomers were represented in strong numbers. Below is a complete list of the nominees.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

ELSEWHERE

Melissa Aldana, soloist

Track from Visions

SOZINHO

Randy Brecker, soloist

Track from Rocks

TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION

Julian Lage, soloist

Track from Love Hurts

THE WINDUP

Branford Marsalis, soloist

Track from The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul

SIGHTSEEING

Christian McBride, soloist

Track from Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Best Jazz Vocal Album

THIRSTY GHOST

Sara Gazarek

LOVE & LIBERATION

Jazzmeia Horn

ALONE TOGETHER

Catherine Russell

12 LITTLE SPELLS

Esperanza Spalding

SCREENPLAY

The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE

Joey DeFrancesco

THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL

Branford Marsalis Quartet

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN

Christian McBride

FINDING GABRIEL

Brad Mehldau

COME WHAT MAY

Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

TRIPLE HELIX

Anat Cohen Tentet

DANCER IN NOWHERE

Miho Hazama

HIDING OUT

Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB

Brian Lynch Big Band

ONE DAY WONDER

Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

ANTIDOTE

Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY

Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

CARIB

David Sánchez

SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA

Miguel Zenón

Best Instrumental Composition

BEGIN AGAIN

Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS

Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE

John Williams, composer (John Williams)

WALKIN’ FUNNY

Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

BLUE SKIES

Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

HEDWIG’S THEME

John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

LA NOVENA

Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

MOON RIVER

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

ALL NIGHT LONG

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

JOLENE

Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

MARRY ME A LITTLE

Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

OVER THE RAINBOW

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)

Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Best Music Film

BIRTH OF THE COOL

(Miles Davis)

Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer