Maurin Auxéméry, director of programming, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal | JAZZIZ Travel Podcast

Join us in this latest episode of JAZZIZ Travel as we dive into the upcoming Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, set to captivate audiences from June 29-July 8. The 10-day extravaganza will bring together legendary performers and emerging talents, including Buddy Guy, Diana Krall, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Melody Gardot, Herbie Hancock and George Benson, among many more, showcasing their unparalleled artistry.

Our special guest for this episode is Maurin Auxéméry, the festival’s new director of programming. Together, we explore the carefully curated program for this year’s edition and uncover the rich history of this renowned annual event. As Auxéméry shares his insights, we gain a deeper understanding of the festival’s significance and its role as one of the largest jazz festivals in the world.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Maurin Auxéméry via the player below. Click here to find out more about the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal and this year’s lineup.

Featured photo by Frédérique Ménard-Aubin.

