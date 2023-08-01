Matt Von Roderick | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Welcome to today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, where we are honored to have the exceptionally talented trumpeter/vocalist, Matt Von Roderick, as our special guest. Renowned for his extraordinary musical flair, Matt seamlessly weaves together classic lush tones with audacious experimentation, incorporating multiphonics, melodic vocals, and even hints of spoken word poetry.

In this captivating interview, Matt takes us on an enchanting journey through his musical experiences and profound insights. Moreover, we delve deep into his latest masterpiece, Celestial Heart, an album that has recently taken the world by storm. Through this musical expedition, he presents his distinctive compositions and original interpretations of beloved standards and classics, leaving listeners spellbound with every note.

Featured photo by Chiyako Sky Asaba.

