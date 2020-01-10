Master and Apprentice: In Student Interview, Bill Frisell Reflects on Lessons Learned from a Life in Jazz

Jazz sustains itself through the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next, older musicians sharing road-tested advice with younger musicians while on the bandstand or on tour. But the same can be said for jazz journalism, which is why it’s so encouraging to see a young jazz journalist doing work that makes us grizzled vets proud.

That’s certainly the case for this insightful interview between guitar legend Bill Frisell and student journalist Jeremy Duran. Jeremy is a member of True Kids 1, a New Mexico based youth media education nonprofit, and he’s clearly got a bright future ahead of him. In the interview — which took place before a performance by the master guitarist on the same stage — Jeremy and Frisell get to the heart of what makes a musician’s sound so unique (hint: it has nothing to do with gear). They also touch on the importance of “silencing the inner critic” while composing and unpack the genius of Sonny Rollins. Thanks to Jeremy and True Kids 1 for conducting this interview. Follow them on Instagram: @truekids1