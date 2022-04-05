Marquis Hill, “New Gospel Revisited” (Edition)

As indicated by its title, New Gospel Revisited recasts the compositions featured on trumpeter Marquis Hill’s 2012 debut recording, New Gospel. But this outing alters both the personnel and the setting. Recorded live in 2019 at the Chicago club Constellation, the album features tenor saxophonist Walter Smith III, pianist James Francies, bassist Harish Raghavan, drummer

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!