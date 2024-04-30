Mark Winkler | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we’re joined by singer/songwriter Mark Winkler, a prominent figure in the Los Angeles jazz scene with a dedicated following. With a prolific discography boasting 20 albums, Winkler shares insights into his latest release, The Rules Don’t Apply, delving into its thematic significance, both personally and artistically. This record not only demonstrates Winkler’s compositional prowess through original pieces but also features covers of songs close to his heart. Our conversation explores the essence behind the album’s title, Winkler’s passion for singing, the gratification of hearing his compositions interpreted by renowned vocalists worldwide, and more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Mark Winkler via the player below. His new album, The Rules Don’t Apply, is available now on Café Pacific Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Gene Reed.

