Mark Turner/Gary Foster – Mark Turner Meets Gary Foster (Capri)

The glue that binds this meeting of two saxophonists 30 years apart in age is a shared admiration for the cool West Coast sounds of pianist Lennie Tristano and his most renowned students, Lee Konitz and Warne Marsh. Tenor man Mark Turner was a rising jazz star when this live set was recorded in Claremont,…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.