Mark Dresser Seven – Ain’t Nothing but a Cyber Coup & You (Clean Feed)

Bassist Mark Dresser has always been a restless spirit. Whether it’s stretching the boundaries of his instrument or using telematics as a means of long-distance collaboration, he’s always looking for new ways to make a statement. Here, with his six stellar bandmates, that statement is decidedly political, but there’s plenty of exuberance and heartfelt emotion…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.