Mark de Clive-Lowe, DOMi & JD BECK, John Scofield & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Mark de Clive-Lowe, “Love Is Everywhere” [Song Premiere]

Electronic jazz pioneer/pianist/producer Mark de Clive-Lowe celebrates the music and legacy of spiritual jazz legend Pharoah Sanders on his new album, Freedom, which will be released on July 1 via Soul Bank Music. The full-length was recorded live at the Blue Whale in Los Angeles with a venerable collective, utilizing a unique approach to improvised jazz embellished with tasteful and subtle touches of electronica. This approach is applied to twelve Sanders compositions, among which features a take on “Love Is Everywhere,” premiering below.

Norah Jones, “Don’t Know Why”

Singer/songwriter Norah Jones performed “Don’t Know Why,” the hit single from her 2002 debut album Come Away With Me, on The Tonight Show, where she made her TV debut 20 years ago. The performance came in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Come Away With Me, her breakthrough full-length recording, now available in brand new celebratory editions across various formats via Blue Note. These include a Super Deluxe Edition, including 22 previously-unreleased tracks and several other goodies, and that you can order HERE.

DOMi & JD BECK, “SMiLE”

DOMi & JD BECK, one of the internet’s most hyped jazz duos, specializes in making hyperarticulate beat music. They have signed with Anderson .Paak’s new label, APESHIT, in partnership with Blue Note Records. The announcement comes with the release of “SMiLE,” which bottles up some of their idiosyncratic magic and is the first single from their debut LP, to be released later this year. Its video was directed by .Paak and stars DOMi & JD BECK along with Mac DeMarco, who plays an aging jazz legend who has lost his hearing, plus cameos by .Paak, Thundercat and more.

New Albums

John Scofield, John Scofield (ECM)

John Scofield revisits some of his own compositions and offers interpretations of classic tunes on his first-ever solo full-length recording. The self-titled album, released via ECM, finds the guitar great entering into a dialogue with himself and charting an intimate path through the styles and idioms that he has traversed until today.

Ray Charles, Live in Stockholm 1972 (Tangerine)

Tangerine Records releases this month a newly-discovered concert recording of Ray Charles from 1972, capturing a performance in Stockholm, Sweden, and featuring the Genius himself at the height of his powers. The program features a mix of hit songs, covers and rarities, kicking off with his classic concert opener “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” and closing with an 8-minute extended version of “I Got a Woman.”

George Winston, Night (RCA)

Foremost instrumentalist George Winston celebrates his 50-year-career by offering a vivid look into his nocturnal world on his 16th solo piano album. Night, released today via RCA Records, captures quintessential performances recorded at five different studios and features four original compositions as well as renditions of works by Leonard Cohen, Allen Toussaint and more.

Featured photo by Tehillah De Castro.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.