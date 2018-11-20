Margo Rey, “Angel Eyes,” from The Roots of Rey | Despacito Margo (Origin Records)

The seductive arrangements of multi-Grammy-winning Latin-jazz arranger Oscar Hernandez and eight-time Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Margo Rey are undeniably beautiful. The Roots of Rey is an intimate, well-timed album comprised of 13 tunes from the Latin and American songbooks, re-imagined for contemporary times.

Take Rey’s version of “Angel Eyes,” which receives a sultry update courtesy of a gyrating clave-based rhythm and some steamy solo work from saxophone and guitar. As bass and piano work together to produce a swaying montuno, Rey’s voice cuts through like good rum in a fresh mojito — bright, clear and utterly intoxicating.